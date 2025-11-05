Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.12. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

