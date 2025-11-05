Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.72 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72, Zacks reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.