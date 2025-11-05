Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million.

Unifi Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Unifi has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unifi currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

