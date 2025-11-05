Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $81,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $566,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,665,957.86. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 76,622 shares of company stock worth $18,858,631 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Securities cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.