Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 15,481 Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF $SPVU

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPVU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 670.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPVU stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

