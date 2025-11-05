Arrowroot Family Office LLC Takes $343,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

