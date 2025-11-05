Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $894,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,908,000 after purchasing an additional 451,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 252,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROP opened at $449.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

