Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

