Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Shares of FDX opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

