Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 7,837 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

