Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

