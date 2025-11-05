Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,926,000 after buying an additional 9,437,321 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.