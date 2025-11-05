Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 2,876 iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

