Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

