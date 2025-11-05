GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,799.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,968,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,469,000 after buying an additional 12,803,930 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,047 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 864,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 863,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 819,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 384,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.