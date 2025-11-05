iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Stock Position Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Simmons Bank owned about 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

