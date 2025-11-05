GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,760,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

