Huntington National Bank Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

