Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $259.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $227.52 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

