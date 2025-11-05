Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.