Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after acquiring an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GLD opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

