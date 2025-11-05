Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $351,943,000. Amundi boosted its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after buying an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Analog Devices by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,668,000 after buying an additional 487,535 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,485. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

