Huntington National Bank Sells 1,349 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $251.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

