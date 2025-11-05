TIAA Trust National Association Trims Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 422.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

NRG Energy Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE NRG opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

