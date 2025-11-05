South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lithia Motors by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.3%
NYSE LAD opened at $297.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.34. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.10 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.
