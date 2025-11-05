Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 839.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

