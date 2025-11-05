HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,649 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHV opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

