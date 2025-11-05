415 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $722.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $735.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $641.13 and its 200 day moving average is $574.15.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,650. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

