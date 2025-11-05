2,200 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $9,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,054.32. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $1,515,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.98.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 7.0%

COIN stock opened at $307.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.45. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

