Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.3% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $98,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

