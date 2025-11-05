HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC now owns 255,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.