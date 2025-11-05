Financial Analysis: Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) versus Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sonder shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonder and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder -42.27% N/A -22.67% Norwegian Cruise Line 7.52% 59.88% 4.02%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sonder has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sonder and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 1 0 0 0 1.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 8 12 3 2.78

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Sonder.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonder and Norwegian Cruise Line”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder $589.13 million 0.02 -$224.09 million ($22.08) -0.03 Norwegian Cruise Line $9.56 billion 0.89 $910.26 million $1.45 12.94

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Sonder on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

