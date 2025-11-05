Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) versus Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Critical Survey

Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axtel SAB and Chunghwa Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel SAB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chunghwa Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Axtel SAB’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axtel SAB is more favorable than Chunghwa Telecom.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Axtel SAB has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axtel SAB and Chunghwa Telecom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom $231.91 billion 0.14 $1.13 billion $1.53 27.48

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel SAB.

Profitability

This table compares Axtel SAB and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A Chunghwa Telecom 16.27% 9.72% 7.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Axtel SAB on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel SAB

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

