360 Financial Inc. Purchases 865 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of IWO opened at $321.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $337.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.