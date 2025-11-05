HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,881.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 67,700.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $471.11 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,048.30, a PEG ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.98, for a total value of $3,694,289.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 513,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,509,032.68. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,641,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

