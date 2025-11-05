BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,301 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1,118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

