Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4917 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

