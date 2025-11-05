360 Financial Inc. Sells 4,704 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

360 Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 198,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,014 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 74,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

