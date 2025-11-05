BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 165,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.22.

Humana stock opened at $282.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

