UNICOM Systems Inc. Sells 103,761 Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

UNICOM Systems Inc. cut its holdings in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,761 shares during the period. Quantum Computing comprises 1.5% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UNICOM Systems Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Quantum Computing worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Insider Activity at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $543,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $776,000. This represents a 41.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $266,727.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,154,649 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,481 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on QUBT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Quantum Computing Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.