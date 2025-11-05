Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Sells 50,000 Shares

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Michael Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $5,271,500.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

