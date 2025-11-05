EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 110.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

