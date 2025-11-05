TKG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,585 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,251,000 after buying an additional 921,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,116,000 after purchasing an additional 542,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,533,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 105,539 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.