360 Financial Inc. Invests $231,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

