360 Financial Inc. Invests $231,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of TQQQ opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
