TKG Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 464.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CGUS opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

