Equity Investment Corp Buys 44,986 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Honda Motor worth $64,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE HMC opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

