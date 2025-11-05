RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,039 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $859,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

