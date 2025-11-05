iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,453 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.18% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after buying an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

