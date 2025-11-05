RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,548 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55.

