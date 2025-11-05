Equity Investment Corp Invests $82.26 Million in Icon Plc $ICLR

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,264,000. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.70% of Icon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Icon by 5.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.14.

ICLR opened at $162.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.97. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $231.89.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

